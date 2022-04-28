IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.95-10.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.45-14.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.79 billion.IQVIA also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.35-2.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $276.75.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $9.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.65. The company had a trading volume of 135,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,093. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.98. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $204.50 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 1,267.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

