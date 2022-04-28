iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Price Down 8.7%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) shares fell 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $118.53 and last traded at $118.67. 4,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 375,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRTC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.87. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 1.14.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $176,583.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $904,146.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

