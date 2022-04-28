iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,042 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,862 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,171 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,633,000 after acquiring an additional 512,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.04. The company had a trading volume of 157,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,962. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.76 and a 1-year high of $86.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

