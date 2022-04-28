iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,891 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.46% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $99,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,042 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,862 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,171 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,633,000 after purchasing an additional 512,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $83.03. The company had a trading volume of 54,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,962. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.84. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.76 and a 52 week high of $86.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

