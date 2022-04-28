iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,356,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,317 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $73,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.12. 4,427,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,291,521. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

