iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Boosted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $19,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $858,845,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,445,000 after buying an additional 3,423,449 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,030,000 after buying an additional 2,681,912 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $196,920,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,471,000 after buying an additional 1,330,294 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.56. 971,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,670. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average is $102.17. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $91.87 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

