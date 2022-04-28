iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 54,363 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 404,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $35.84 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

