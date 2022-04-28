iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,937,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 143,893 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.48% of iShares Gold Trust worth $137,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 54,363 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 404,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU remained flat at $$35.84 on Thursday. 325,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,230,562. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.26. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

