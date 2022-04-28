iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,062,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,525,000 after buying an additional 65,947 shares during the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 300,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,186,000 after buying an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

