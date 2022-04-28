iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI) Shares Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF during the third quarter worth about $242,000.

NYSEARCA:VEGI traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $45.58. 625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,328. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81. iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $50.61.

