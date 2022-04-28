iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 126,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,326,801 shares.The stock last traded at $49.21 and had previously closed at $50.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.77.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 338.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 494,120 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.