iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Stock Position Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 164,400 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.42% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $30,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 350.9% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 338,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,984,000 after buying an additional 263,352 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,865,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 444,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after acquiring an additional 57,252 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $55.38 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $63.55.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

