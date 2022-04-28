iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $106.69

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $106.69 and last traded at $106.75, with a volume of 33789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.84.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after buying an additional 1,164,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,788,000 after buying an additional 1,024,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after buying an additional 635,641 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,355,000 after buying an additional 570,999 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

