iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 143,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,008,162 shares.The stock last traded at $236.80 and had previously closed at $230.66.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

