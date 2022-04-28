iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109,827 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Bank of America Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 13.67% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $10,705,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after acquiring an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after buying an additional 246,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after buying an additional 190,058 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,799,000 after acquiring an additional 85,293 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,562,000 after acquiring an additional 189,296 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $246.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.96 and a 200 day moving average of $281.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $244.16 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

