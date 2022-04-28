iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.26. 1,791,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,976. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.