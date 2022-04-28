iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Reduced by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,475. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.