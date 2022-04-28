iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Boosted by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY opened at $125.68 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.888 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.