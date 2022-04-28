iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,576,000 after purchasing an additional 214,016 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,686,000 after purchasing an additional 91,837 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,275 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,607,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,778,000 after purchasing an additional 204,287 shares during the period.

IJS opened at $96.54 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.03.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

