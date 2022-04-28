iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Raised by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.90. 68,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,083,464. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.09. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $99.68 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

