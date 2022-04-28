iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $90.07

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $90.07 and last traded at $92.44, with a volume of 64403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.52.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.74.

Get iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,247,000. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 662.9% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.