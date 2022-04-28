iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

IHI stock opened at $55.57 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.54.

