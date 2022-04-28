IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Analysts forecast that IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.56). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IsoPlexis.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISO. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

NASDAQ:ISO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,196. IsoPlexis has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 37.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

