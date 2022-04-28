Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Short Interest Up 247.6% in April

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, an increase of 247.6% from the March 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITCB shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITCB opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.91. Itaú Corpbanca has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $441.36 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.83%. Analysts expect that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This is a positive change from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.70%.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

