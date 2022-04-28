Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Position Boosted by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,349,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 525,900 shares during the quarter. Iteris accounts for approximately 3.2% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Iteris worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Iteris by 80.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Iteris by 424.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris during the third quarter valued at $78,000. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITI remained flat at $$2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday. 223,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,157. Iteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,800 shares of company stock worth $70,230. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

ITI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iteris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

