ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41.

About ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

