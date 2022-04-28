J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.29

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 70531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JSAIY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.37.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.