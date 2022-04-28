Jack Phillips Sells 83,708 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) CEO Jack Phillips sold 83,708 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $82,033.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,911.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jack Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jack Phillips sold 3,653 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $11,908.78.

AXDX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,389. The company has a market cap of $66.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.81. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75.

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AXDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

