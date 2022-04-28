Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Jacobs Engineering Group has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.11. The company had a trading volume of 580,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,273. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,687,000 after buying an additional 93,342 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,503,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

