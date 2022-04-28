Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $2.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.42.

Shares of NAT opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $557.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.21. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.81.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

