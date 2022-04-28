Jefferies Financial Group Trims HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Target Price to $275.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HCA. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.64.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $212.23 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $197.55 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.23. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

