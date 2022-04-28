John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Receives $133.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBT. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $113.75 on Monday. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.84%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $32,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,098,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

