JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Trading Down 2%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.22 and last traded at $37.27. Approximately 52,568 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $526,000.

