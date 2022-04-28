JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 170 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 170 ($2.17) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BARC. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.31) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.44) price target on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.06) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 239.50 ($3.05).

Get Barclays alerts:

BARC opened at GBX 141.92 ($1.81) on Monday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.79) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 160.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 183.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

About Barclays (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.