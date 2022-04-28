JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 600 Price Target

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 600 ($7.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EZJ. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($9.56) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.20) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.20) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.26) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 696.27 ($8.87).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 568.97 ($7.25) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($13.96). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 549.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 583.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72.

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.36) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,683.56). Also, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($122,355.34). Insiders bought 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070 in the last ninety days.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

