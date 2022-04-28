Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Rating) were down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €23.60 ($25.38) and last traded at €23.64 ($25.42). Approximately 170,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.22 ($26.04).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11.

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.