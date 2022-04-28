Juniper Networks, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Juniper Networks has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Juniper Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.90 on Thursday. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $38.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $194,702.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Juniper Networks by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 487,563 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,958,092 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,923,000 after buying an additional 129,705 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,450,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,796,000 after buying an additional 281,714 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 570,499 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,373,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 284,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.31.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

