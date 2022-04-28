Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Announces Earnings Results

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Juniper Networks updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.31.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $194,702.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

