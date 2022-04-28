Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.31.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,990,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,353,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,032,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after buying an additional 2,939,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,869,000 after buying an additional 2,893,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

