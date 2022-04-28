Kalmar Achieves Market Cap of $10.16 Million (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Kalmar has a total market cap of $10.16 million and $82,826.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00005525 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00043291 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.63 or 0.07376335 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00051198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,680 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

