KBR (NYSE:KBR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. KBR updated its FY22 guidance to $2.53-2.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,522,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,662. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.00 and a beta of 1.28. KBR has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of KBR by 9,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in KBR by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in KBR by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

