Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Announces Dividend of $0.74

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7378 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kering has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average is $72.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPRUY shares. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($803.23) price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kering from €803.00 ($863.44) to €805.00 ($865.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kering from €810.00 ($870.97) to €785.00 ($844.09) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.00.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

