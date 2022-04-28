Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,091 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 28.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,043 shares of company stock valued at $31,402,794. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $156.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.55. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

