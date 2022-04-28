Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $258,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

