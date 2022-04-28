Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $283,000 Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $84.02 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.69%.

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

