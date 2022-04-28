Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $390,000 Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $630,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,267,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,638,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $731,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,127,125 shares of company stock worth $263,570,510.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BROS shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

