Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Invests $234,000 in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,517,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,766,000 after buying an additional 287,807 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 114.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,330,000 after buying an additional 1,161,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,801,000 after buying an additional 30,787 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth $83,443,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 583.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,064,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,416,000 after buying an additional 1,284,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.46. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

