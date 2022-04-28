Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Invests $345,000 in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 114,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 26,629 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.