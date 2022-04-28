Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Illumina by 0.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Illumina by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 1.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 0.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.91.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $302.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $334.53 and a 200 day moving average of $363.83. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.54 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,830 shares of company stock worth $1,709,023. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

