Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 573 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,705 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,591,120,000 after buying an additional 242,732 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,986,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $908,006,000 after buying an additional 147,735 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $629,453,000 after buying an additional 2,125,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,553,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $500,147,000 after buying an additional 82,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,488,589 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $487,440,000 after buying an additional 20,353 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $172.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.55. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.75 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.59.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

